F&W Wine Club Collector Wines

2007 Penner-Ash Riesling

This fresh, peachy Riesling shows just how terrific Oregon's '07 vintage is.

2006 Martinborough Vineyards Chardonnay

From the warmest, driest spot on New Zealand's chilly North Island, this nectarine-driven white is unusually rich.

2006 Keller Estate Pinot Noir

This berry-rich red gets a minerally note from a vineyard whose soils were once the bed of San Francisco's San Pablo Bay.

2005 Anfra Nero dei Due Mori Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Filled with licorice-tinged cherry fruit, this lush red shows why Montepulciano is one of Italy's most engaging red grapes.

2005 Robert Craig Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

This broad-shouldered Cab drinks like a great mountain red—bold fruit, big tannins and minerality—without getting overblown.

2006 Domaine Chante-Perdrix Châteaneuf-du-Pape

As is common in Châteaneuf-du-Pape, no new oak was used in aging this red blend, so what you taste is pure fruit and subtle spice.

