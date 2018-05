Transport of grapes from the vineyards to the place where they will be destemmed. Nerello Mascalese has 5 anthocyanins. In the vineyards, however, there are always small amounts of Nerello Cappuccio or Mantellato: it is characterized by a remarkable vegetation, similar to a mantle on the bunches of grapes. Nerello Cappuccio has 6 anthocyanins, one more than Nerello Mascalese. This sixth anthocyanin has the ability to fix the color of the wine in the first hours of fermentation.