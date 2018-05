In The Odyssey, Homer tells of the encounter between Ulysses and Polyphemus. During his journey, Ulysses hits the giant with a wooden stake and when Polyphemus asks him for his name, the Greek hero replies, “I’m Nobody.” So, the blind and angry Polyphemus throws these rocks—the Faraglioni—into the sea against Nobody.

In addition, according to mythology, Polyphemus was in love with the nymph Galatea, but she loved the shepherd Aci. In the throes of jealousy, Polyphemus threw a stone at Aci, whose blood turned into a river. The river Aci passes through the villages along the coast, giving the name to many of the towns, such as Acicastello, Acitrezza and Acireale.