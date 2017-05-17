F&W Handbook: Best July Recipes

What to cook right now: rib eye, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers and berries
The Big Dish: Well-marbled rib eye steak is perfect for kebabs, because it doesn’t dry out on the grill.
Rib Eye Leftover One: Chilled leftover steak is perfect in these light, vegetable-packed, easy to make rolls.
Rib Eye Leftover Two: The rich and luscious sesame sauce is key to these quick Middle Eastern-flavored lettuce cups.
When zucchini is at its freshest and most plentiful, make this salad; the feta, pine nuts, fresh herbs and tomatoes are all fantastic with it.
Genius Idea: A savory crumble of pine nuts, chile and garlic makes an easy, trend-forward topping.
This big baked corn, red pepper, lima and green bean casserole has a crispy, cheesy topping. Aleppo pepper supplies the heat here; or substitute milder ancho.
This flavorful long-simmered dish is a nice change from the usual quick sautés, and it’s an especially good method for overgrown beans that can be a little woody.
This riff on pasta with clams features strips of sweet roasted pepper, toasted walnuts and fresh herbs along with Middle Eastern flavors like pomegranate molasses and cumin.
7-Minute Dish: Adding white beans to mussels makes this a hearty, substantial meal; the chorizo here makes it appealingly smoky, too.
Genius Idea: Precooked chorizo adds instant smokiness.
This tart and super fruity summer dessert cooks mostly on the stovetop, with just a quick finish under the broiler to caramelize the biscuits.
Genius Idea: These tender biscuits bake on the stovetop with the berries.
This is a perfect party dish, because it's easy to assemble and you can marinate and skewer the shrimp ahead of time.