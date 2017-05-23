F&W Handbook: Best February Recipes

What to cook right now: Kale Caesar salad, Super Bowl wings, Oscar-night snacks.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Short Rib Stew with Caramelized Kimchi

The Big Dish: In this riff on pot-au-feu, sautéed kimchi is a delicious change from the traditional horseradish.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Short Rib Banh Mi with Quick Pickles and Fresh Herbs

Short Rib Stew Leftover One: On Bread
Using leftover beef stew with vegetables to make these Vietnamese-inspired sandwiches is clever and tasty.

Short Rib Stew Leftover Two: In Puff Pastry
These buttery, flaky, beef-filled mini pies make a quick and impressive leftover dish.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Sticky Miso Chicken Wings

Combining miso paste with lime, ginger, fish sauce and sugar creates a terrific sweet-sour glaze for crispy baked chicken wings.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Miso Romesco

The secret to this lush, deeply flavored romesco sauce is miso, which adds superb savoriness to the mix of almonds, tomatoes, peppers and bread.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

BLT Hot Dogs with Caraway Remoulade

These “BLT” hot dogs are topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomatoes and crunchy lettuce dressed with a creamy caraway-pickle mayonnaise.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Ice Cream Bonbon Pops

These ice cream pops are fantastic party food; just roll ice cream in chopped candy, poke sticks in the balls and freeze.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Kale Caesar Salad with Rye Croutons and Farro

This reimagined Caesar salad substitutes kale for romaine, rye bread for the croutons and tofu for raw egg in the garlicky dressing.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Chile Shrimp with Butter Beans and Lemony Couscous

7-Minute Main Course: A tangy, caper-studded couscous with butter beans and lemon juice makes a delicious base for quickly sautéed spicy shrimp. Leave out the shrimp for a stellar vegetarian main course.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Ganache and Coconut

It’s hard to eat just one of these cupcakes, which combine moist, light chocolate cake with rich, chocolate-caramel frosting and flaky coconut.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up