F&W Handbook: Best August Recipes

What to cook right now: Grilled pizza, Bloody Mary tomato salad, frozen-yogurt terrine
The Big Dish: For this amazing summer party dish, you grill everything from chicken to garlic and pickles.
Leftover Idea: This is the ultimate summer pizza, topped with lots of grated summer squash and piquant peperoncini, along with sausage.
Leftover Idea: This easy, fresh, spicy summer dish makes fantastic use of leftover chicken and crisp, sweet corn.
Fast: This delicious salad features all the flavors in a virgin Bloody Mary: horseradish, Worcestershire, lemon and celery. It’s perfect with grilled skirt steak.
Superfast Hors d’Oeuvre: This okra gets not one but two coatings: Dip first in miso mayonnaise, then add crunch with sesame seeds or heat with fresh chiles.
Salad of the Month: Taking a cue from French verrines, these portable, layered chicken salads could also be assembled in one big glass bowl.
Dessert Cravings: This stunning, make-ahead frozen treat, made with fat-free yogurt, fresh fruit and turbinado sugar, is delightfully creamy.