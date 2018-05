“My mom has never been a drinker. Recently, though, she’s taken a shine to the strangely minty-herbal-bitter flavor of Fernet Branca of all things. Her interest in it developed after reading the 2005 satiric novel, Cooking with Fernet Branca, by James Hamilton-Paterson. In it, the protagonist offers outlandish recipes like Garlic and Fernet Branca Ice Cream. Initially she didn’t seem to want to believe it was meant to be tongue-in-cheek, and I had to field phone calls during the day about whether she should try the recipe for Mussels in Chocolate for dinner. By the time she got to the one for Alien Pie, which includes Fernet, smoked cat and kerosene, even she had to concede that the reader was only meant to ingest the recipes in the most metaphorical of senses. Still, the fact that smoked cat was the inspiration for my mom’s new Fernet nightcap ritual tells you something about the eccentricities of my mom, and Fernet.”—Daniel Gritzer, Associate Food Editor