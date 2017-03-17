F&W Classic in Aspen: Grand Tasting

1 of 12 Giada De Laurentiis, Thomas Keller and Gail Simmons

2 of 12 Marcus Samuelsson, Michel Nischan, Mark Oldman and John Besh during a book signing

3 of 12 Thomas Keller, Jacques Pépin, Tom Colicchio and Art Smith

4 of 12 David Chang with Tim Love at a Grand Tasting

5 of 12 Rick Bayless, José Andrés and Michael Symon

6 of 12 The Grand Tasting Pavilion at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

7 of 12 The Grand Tasting Pavilion at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

8 of 12 Wines from Spain Pavilion

9 of 12 The Grand Tasting Pavilion at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

10 of 12 The Grand Tasting Pavilion at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

11 of 12 The Grand Tasting Pavilion at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

