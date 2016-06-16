F&W Bucket List: Best Summer Restaurants

A proud son of St. Louis, Ted Drewes started making frozen custard in 1929, opened his first Missouri shop in 1930, and soon became a local icon. The two shops in his name are still in the family, run by Ted Drewes, Jr. While the newer flagship takes only a short winter hiatus, their older location on South Grand Boulevard keeps summer hours. (Both locations open in the weeks before Christmas, when their parking lots turn into tree markets.) Creamy, mouth-coating vanilla custard is the single flavor, but it gets dressed up with toppings or mixed into concretes and blended, with add-ins, for a treat so thick that it'll keep a spoon standing upright. Original location open early May through Labor Day. teddrewes.com