John Shields of Town House in the small town of Chilhowie, Virginia, composed this dish from ingredients he picked up at his local supermarket. The magic is in the play of textures and flavors: The salmon skin and shallots—both potato-chip crisp—are wonderful with the tender, flaky fish and sweet pieces of melon.

Recipe: Salmon with Cantaloupe and Fried Shallots