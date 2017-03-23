Frittata Recipes

Five-Herb Frittata with Prosciutto and Parmesan

Star chef Nancy Silverton has strong opinions about frittatas. She likes them to be creamy like scrambled eggs, with various toppings like prosciutto, cheese and a generous amount of herbs. At her dinner parties, she often serves this 15-minute frittata as a side dish, so guests can cut wedges at the table.

Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Gruyère Frittata

This quick, hearty frittata makes a substantial meal, as it is loaded with crispy bacon and brussels sprouts.

Herb and Onion Frittata

The frittata can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

Egg White & Spinach Frittata with Salsa Ranchera

Alex Stupak created this light, airy egg white frittata because he wanted to offer a brunch dish at Empellón Cocina that was healthy yet still delicious. To serve alongside, he makes a warm salsa ranchera (Spanish for “ranch-style sauce”) by blending roasted tomatoes, garlic and jalapeños.

Spaghettini and Sausage Frittata with Goat Cheese

Make this dish easily using leftover Spaghettini with Sausage, Tomatoes and Spinach.

Sautéed Spring Greens and Manchego Frittata

The greens-to-egg ratio here is high, making this healthy as well as delicious.

Chanterelle and Fontina Frittata

Chef Marc Meyer prepares spectacular egg dishes for brunch, but he himself likes to eat eggs for dinner after a long night of cooking at the restaurant. His frittata is filled with chanterelle mushrooms, tarragon and runny Fontina cheese.

Broccoli-Rabe and Ricotta Frittata

Though frittatas are often served cooled as a first course, they make an equally good main dish, either warm or at room temperature. Here ricotta mellows the bite of broccoli rabe.

Frittata Sandwich

Spinach, Feta, and Tarragon Frittata

The combination of flavors here is pure genius. Tarragon is classic with both spinach and eggs, and a touch of sharp feta cheese accents the trio beautifully. Use these same ingredients to make superb omelets.

Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata

When making an Italian frittata, don't limit yourself to traditional ingredients. The Asian flavors that fill this version offer a real change of pace. Cook the eggs on top of the stove or in the oven —but be sure to use moderate heat so they don't turn rubbery.

© Eva Kolenko

Sausage-and-Apple Frittata with Dill

Instead of serving the breakfast sausages on the side of her eggs, Food & Wine's Kay Chun bakes them right into her delicious egg frittata. To give the baked eggs more flavor, she includes sweet bites of apple and sharp cheddar cheese. This is the perfect brunch or lunch dish, but it's also great for dinner with a simple salad and sparking Cava.

