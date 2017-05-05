French Rosé Pairings

These terrific pairings include a fragrant house rosé and a thai chicken and watermelon salad.
Pairing: 2010 Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence
Redolent of sweet herbs, flowers and ripe raspberries, this is a quintessential Provençal rosé.
Pairing: 2010 Château Guiot Costières de Nîmes
This zesty rosé, redolent of raspberries and flowers, is a steal.
Pairing: 2010 Le Clos du Caillou Côtes-du-Rhône
Exactly what a summer rosé should be: fresh, fragrant and berry-flavored, with ample mouthwatering acidity.
Pairing: 2010 Domaine Tempier Bandol
Smooth, silky and lush, this is one of the few rosés that invites contemplation as much as sipping.
Pairing: 2010 Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Rosé Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence
Crisp and refreshing, with mouthwatering peach and strawberry tones.
Pairing: 2010 Commanderie de la Bargemone Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence
A great candidate for a house rosé, bursting with juicy melon, berry and orange-zest notes.
Pairing: 2010 Domaine Vacheron Sancerre Rosé
A silky, salmon-colored rosé made from Pinot Noir, with juicy blood orange and peach tones.