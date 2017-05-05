French Rosé Pairings

These terrific pairings include a fragrant house rosé and a thai chicken and watermelon salad.

Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

Pairing: 2010 Mas de Gourgonnier Les Baux de Provence

Redolent of sweet herbs, flowers and ripe raspberries, this is a quintessential Provençal rosé.

Tuna Niçoise Burgers

Pairing: 2010 Château Guiot Costières de Nîmes

This zesty rosé, redolent of raspberries and flowers, is a steal.

Sun-Dried Tomato and Arugula Pizza

Pairing: 2010 Le Clos du Caillou Côtes-du-Rhône

Exactly what a summer rosé should be: fresh, fragrant and berry-flavored, with ample mouthwatering acidity.

Chicken Pan Bagnat

Pairing: 2010 Domaine Tempier Bandol

Smooth, silky and lush, this is one of the few rosés that invites contemplation as much as sipping.

Warm Farro Salad with Braised Radishes

Pairing: 2010 Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Rosé Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence

Crisp and refreshing, with mouthwatering peach and strawberry tones.

Thai Chicken and Watermelon Salad

Pairing: 2010 Commanderie de la Bargemone Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence

A great candidate for a house rosé, bursting with juicy melon, berry and orange-zest notes.

Bouillabaisse Sandwiches

Pairing: 2010 Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Rosé Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence

Crisp and refreshing, with mouthwatering peach and strawberry tones.

Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin

Pairing: 2010 Domaine Vacheron Sancerre Rosé

A silky, salmon-colored rosé made from Pinot Noir, with juicy blood orange and peach tones.

