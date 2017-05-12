French Riviera Party

Food & Wine
French Riviera Party

Salade Niçoise is one of the great summer dishes of southern France. It's the centerpiece of a party that's all about sunny Mediterranean style, from the wine to the plates to the tea towels.

Recipe: Grilled Niçoise Tuna Steaks

The marinade for the tuna steaks is a wonderful mixture of wine, mustard, thyme, fennel and shallots.

Recipe: Green Bean-Tomato Salad with Herbs

The salad can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 4 hours.

Style: Woven Picnic Basket by Hello Victory

If we were going on a Bastille Day picnic we’d bring this hand-woven basket.

Shop This picnic basket and similar items are available at Etsy.com.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

Style: Name Tags by Paper Eclectiques

These French-themed name tags would make charming labels for party favors.

Shop These name tags and similar items are available at Etsy.com.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

Style: Muddlers by Forest Treasures

These handsome muddlers would come in handy for mixing red, white or blue cocktails in honor of the French tricolor.

Shop This muddler and similar items are available at Etsy.com.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

Style: Wine Bottle Wraps

Bananasaurus Rex’s fetching wine bottle wraps made from vintage fabrics are a fun, reusable and pretty way to bring a bottle to a party.

Shop These bottle wraps and similar items are available at Etsy.com.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

Style: Cotton Tote by Bayan Hippo

If we lived in Arles, we would do our shopping with this 100 percent cotton tote.

—Emily Kaiser

Shop This tote and similar items are available at Etsy.com.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

