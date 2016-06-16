A Francophile’s Guide to Paris and Provence

Cooking-obsessed Texan travel guide Danika Boyle explores French culture on both sides of the Atlantic. Here, her travel tips.—M. Elizabeth Sheldon

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Chatomat; Paris

With dishes like chicken with pickled onion and bok choy, this bistro in trendy Belleville reflects the Nordic and Asian travels of its two young chefs. facebook.com

Advertisement
2 of 8

Neva Cuisine; Paris

Chef Beatriz Gonzalez serves modern French dishes that incorporate nontraditional ingredients, like chorizo. 2 rue de Berne

3 of 8

Glass; Paris

A French take on an American dive bar, this place offers craft cocktails, Brooklyn Brewery beers on tap and organic hot dogs. glassparis.com

Advertisement
4 of 8

L'Entrée des Artistes; Paris

Look for natural wines, barrel-aged cocktails and disco and soul music playing on the stereo at this tiny bar. 8 rue de Crussol

Advertisement
5 of 8

G. Detou; Paris

This shop is known for its stock of quality baking ingredients, like chocolates and cocoas, plus a wide range of spices and preserves. 58 rue Tiquetonne

Advertisement
6 of 8

Château la Coste; Provence

A biodynamic winery with works by artists like Frank Gehry and Andy Goldsworthy. chateau-la-coste.com

Advertisement
7 of 8

La Fontaine de Faucon; Provence

An 18th-century villa rental in Goult. From $5,000 a week; fontainedefaucon.com

Advertisement
8 of 8

La Louve; Provence

Terraced gardens of lavender and rosemary, created by late Hermès designer Nicole de Vésian. Chemin Saint Gervais, Bonnieux

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up