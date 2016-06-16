A Francophile’s Guide to Paris and Provence

Cooking-obsessed Texan travel guide Danika Boyle explores French culture on both sides of the Atlantic. Here, her travel tips.—M. Elizabeth Sheldon
With dishes like chicken with pickled onion and bok choy, this bistro in trendy Belleville reflects the Nordic and Asian travels of its two young chefs. facebook.com
Chef Beatriz Gonzalez serves modern French dishes that incorporate nontraditional ingredients, like chorizo. 2 rue de Berne
A French take on an American dive bar, this place offers craft cocktails, Brooklyn Brewery beers on tap and organic hot dogs. glassparis.com
Look for natural wines, barrel-aged cocktails and disco and soul music playing on the stereo at this tiny bar. 8 rue de Crussol
This shop is known for its stock of quality baking ingredients, like chocolates and cocoas, plus a wide range of spices and preserves. 58 rue Tiquetonne
A biodynamic winery with works by artists like Frank Gehry and Andy Goldsworthy. chateau-la-coste.com
An 18th-century villa rental in Goult. From $5,000 a week; fontainedefaucon.com
Terraced gardens of lavender and rosemary, created by late Hermès designer Nicole de Vésian. Chemin Saint Gervais, Bonnieux