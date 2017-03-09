Fourth of July Table Setting Ideas

Stylish ways to set the table, from stars-and-stripes napkins to spice shells.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Menu in a Bottle

Print out copies of your Fourth of July menu and decorate them with holiday motifs or drawings. Roll them up and tuck them into the necks of small glass bottles; place one at each setting.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 4

Spice Shells

Collect different seashells and use them to hold salt, pepper and spices or lemon wedges.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 4 JOHN KERNICK

Stars-and-Stripes Napkins

Take red-and-white-striped fabric napkins and partially dip them into blue dye. Set a starfish on top of each for an original stars-and-stripes look.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 4

Place-Card Tags

Buy name tags (or cut out your own), then stencil your guests' names on them in blue ink and tie red twine in the punched holes.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up