Fourth of July: Roquefort Burger Menu

Food & Wine
Toasted Rosemary Pecans

This recipe comes from the Van Wyck family, who harvests nuts from the nearly 650 pecan trees on their farm every fall.

Cold Cucumber and Yogurt Soup with Dill

Try to get small, slender, crisp cucumbers when they're in season; they have fewer seeds and more flavor. Off-season, use the long European cucumbers. Leaving some of the skin on adds color, texture and flavor to the soup.

Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

Balance the intense flavor and richness of the Roquefort butter filling with a smoky, fruity, inexpensive Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tomato Salad with Crispy Shallots

When Fanny Singer makes this salad, she remembers her mom, Alice Waters, taking her to spend the Japanese New Year with the Chinos, a San Diego farm family that has been growing heirloom tomatoes for Berkeley's Chez Panisse forever. Fanny's twist on the restaurant recipe is to add shallots treated two ways: marinated in vinegar and fried to make a rich, salty garnish.

Herbed Potato Salad

Substitute any herbs in this creamy salad.

Chile-Spiked Grilled Corn Rolled in Cotija Cheese

Richard Ampudia travels to Mexico City every few months to visit his family and look for ingredients. He then imports the flavors of his childhood to Manhattan, such as grilled corn rolled in mayonnaise, chile powder and a pungent Romano-like cheese called cotija.

Salted Fudge Brownies

F&W's Kate Krader has been making these fudgy, sweet-salty brownies since she was 10 years old. As a kid she used regular table salt; now she recommends a flaky sea salt like Maldon, because the flavor is less harsh and it melts so nicely into the batter, accentuating the chocolaty sweetness.

Blueberry Cobbler with Honey Biscuits

For more Fourth of July menu ideas, see our Roasted Pork Ribs Menu and our Jerk Chicken Menu.

