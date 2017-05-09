Foods to Eat While Pregnant: Eggs

From hummus deviled eggs to a spinach, feta, and tarragon frittata, here are some terrific egg recipes.

Scrambled Eggs with Herbed Croutons

Grace Parisi creates a witty take on a breakfast staple by stirring delicious herbed croutons right into her soft, creamy scrambled eggs—eliminating the need for a side of toast.

Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches

Cookbook author Martha Hall Foose says that in the early 1960s, The Time Life Picture Cook Book inspired Mississippi ladies to "go exotic" by adding ingredients like curry powder and orange zest to egg-salad tea sandwiches.

Sherried Mushrooms with Fried Eggs on Toast

For a fabulous topping for a fried egg on toast, Cindy Pawlcyn sautés mushrooms and onions with the Spanish dry sherry Oloroso.

Green Beans with Eggs, Chiles and Cilantro

This Georgian dish, called lobio (bean dish) is typically served cool, but with its buttery scrambled eggs and tender green beans, it's equally delicious hot. It's great as part of a family-style menu and also makes an unusually tasty, light main course.

Omelet Soufflé

Aki Kamozawa and H. Alexander Talbot, of the food science blog ideasinfood.com, are beloved by chefs like Richard Blais for culinary innovations. Here, they share their method for creating a fluffy omelet from their new book, Ideas in Food.

Grilled Asparagus Salad with Fried Eggs

Chef Mark Broadbent upgrades the standard lemony arugula salad by topping it with grilled asparagus, butter-fried eggs—duck eggs, when available—and freshly shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Hummus Deviled Eggs

Hummus goes well with eggs—from egg salads to the deviled kind.

Deviled-Egg Spread

"I can't have a party without deviled eggs," says Katie Lee, whose cooking often reflects her Southern roots (she was born in West Virginia). Here, she deconstructs the retro hors d'oeuvre, blending hard-boiled eggs with mustard and mayonnaise so it's more like an egg salad that she can spread on toasts. "Simplicity is key," she says. "To me, it's more about tasting the egg than anything else."

