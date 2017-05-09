Foods to Eat While Pregnant: Eggs

"I can't have a party without deviled eggs," says Katie Lee, whose cooking often reflects her Southern roots (she was born in West Virginia). Here, she deconstructs the retro hors d'oeuvre, blending hard-boiled eggs with mustard and mayonnaise so it's more like an egg salad that she can spread on toasts. "Simplicity is key," she says. "To me, it's more about tasting the egg than anything else."