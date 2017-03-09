Food & Wine's Top 10 Food Obsessions

The Doughnut Vault started selling big, fresh doughnuts out of a charming Chicago storefront in the spring of 2011, and lines continue from early morning until the handful of flavors sell out. Outside, there's a big communal table for eating old-fashioned, chocolate-glazed and pistachio-covered rings, with $1 cups of coffee.

Photo © Jonathan Tam.