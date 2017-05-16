Food & Wine Spelling Challenge

A classic bouillabaisse often contains six or more different kinds of fish. "But for my money, you really just need lobster, a firm fish and either mussels or clams," says Ted Allen. Even in a simplified version of the Provençal seafood stew, Allen still thinks it's important to make a broth; here, he uses the lobster shells. "For a stronger seafood flavor, add a bottle of clam juice to the finished stock," he says.
It may not be a household name, but Gewürztraminer is a grape that once-tasted isn't easily forgotten. It's tremendously fragrant, with a flamboyant aroma that recalls roses, lychee nuts and spices like clove and allspice.
Gewürztraminer reaches its peak in France's Alsace region, producing luxuriant, full-bodied wines ranging from dry to quite sweet, with flavors of apricot, apple and baking spices. Gewürztraminer pairs well with classic Alsace cuisine—a rich tarte flambée made with ham and Gruyère, for instance. American Gewürztraminers tend to be less dense and unctuous, though they typically have a touch of sweetness on the finish and a delicate spiciness.
Families in Alsace generally eat choucroute garnie during the wintertime, because it's such a hearty, filling dish. Jacques Pépin has adapted the recipe to make it quicker and easier—calling for store-bought sauerkraut instead of the homemade kind, for instance, and suggesting peanut oil as a substitute for duck or goose fat, which may be less accessible. He always serves two or three types of mustard with the choucroute—a hot Dijon, a grainy Pommery and often a tarragon-flavored mustard as well.
Xinomavro, a grape primarily grown in Greece's northern Macedonia region, is super-aromatic, with pretty olive notes and tart cherry fruit similar to some Oregon Pinots. The wines tend to be more tannic than Pinot Noirs and go best with hearty dishes.
Tzatziki is a Greek garlicky cucumber-yogurt sauce, here served with souvlaki. Greeks make souvlaki by marinating chunks of meat (usually pork or lamb) in oil, lemon juice and oregano, then skewering and grilling them. Grace Parisi opts for pork shoulder because it's so tender and succulent. Instead of threading the meat onto skewers, she simply cooks it (with onions) in a grill pan until it's nicely charred.
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert traditionally made with cherries. In this version, Alix de Montille swapped in raspberries to better pair with Jean-Marc Roulot's raspberry eau-de-vie, La Framboise du Roulot.