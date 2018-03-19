Fondue

Three-Cheese Fondue with Pickles

To make her fondue especially rich and creamy, Ali Larter adds Brie to a mix of Swiss cheeses. She serves the fondue with bread as well as more original accompaniments like fennel wedges and tangy cornichons.

Classic Cheese Fondue

Chef Ryan Hardy makes his luxurious fondue with two kinds of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of spirits (white wine and Kirsch), all traditional ingredients. Some of the dipping items are also classic, like cubes of crusty bread and pickles, but some are unconventional, like slices of Hardy's salami and other hearty house-cured charcuterie, which are all wonderful with the winey fondue.

Gouda, Pancetta and Onion Fondue with Pretzels

Leyden, a Dutch cheese flecked with cumin seeds, inspired Laura Werlin to create this cumin-spiced Gouda fondue. Serve it with soft, warm pretzels or pickled vegetables for dipping.

Whiskey-Cheese Fondue

Matt Lewis is enamored of fondue—in fact, he had a special pot made for dessert fondues at his former Manhattan shop, Chocolate Bar. His terrific cheddar-Jack cheese fondue includes whiskey, which adds a great kick.

Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons

"My friend Natalie's mother, who lives in Amsterdam, brings me aged Gouda each year," chef Barbara Lynch says. "I wanted to serve it as a fondue instead of on its own as an hors d'oeuvre." For those without an overseas cheese connection, Lynch suggests buying an eight-month-aged Gouda—"Nothing too smoky; just a beautiful, salty Gouda."

Brie Raclette

Swiss raclette, the dish of gently melted cheese that is served with boiled potatoes, air-dried beef and cornichons, inspired this more accessible version that uses easy-to-find, quick-to-melt Brie.

Spiced Chocolate Fondue

Caroline Yeh sells extraordinary candies from small European and American producers. She's also an excellent home cook and baker with a passion for chocolate. Fragrant with cinnamon, clove, cardamom and ginger, her fondue holds up remarkably well at room temperature, which makes it good for parties—especially when it's served with gingerbread, apples or shortbread for dunking.

Four-Cheese Fondue

Four-Cheese Fondue 

This classic fondue from NYC chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg includes Jarlsberg, Emmental, Gruyère and Parmigiano, plus just the right amount of kirsch. It’s creamy, gooey and perfectly balanced.

