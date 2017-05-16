Fiery Food for Cool Weather

This is Australian chef Neil Perry's riff on a rich, nuanced Malaysian curry that he calls Chicken Kapitan. Because he makes the recipe with plenty of fresh and dried chiles and coconut milk, it's sweet, spicy and altogether sublime, especially when topped with a mound of crispy fried shallots.
Michael Solomonov makes his signature hummus at Zahav with an unusually generous amount of tahini—something that distinguishes the hummus of his native Israel from that of other Middle Eastern countries. He tops the dish with warm chickpeas fried with jalapeño, cumin and crushed Aleppo pepper.
You don't have to visit Beijing to taste its food. Sydney-based chef Kylie Kwong's cookbook-cum-travelogue, My China, offers recipes from the capital like this homestyle dish, whose mosaic of sweet-sour flavors belies its few ingredients.
This is Sarah Simmons’s completely inauthentic take on Chinese peanut noodles. Made with soba noodles and Thai pantry staples (red curry paste, coconut milk, chile and cilantro), it’s lighter, brighter and spicier than the original.
Although Charles Phan says you can use any leafy green in this spicy main-course salad, he suggests watercress because it adds another subtle, peppery layer of heat to the dish. He also says it's fine to partially cook the shallots ahead of time (even the night before) until they are golden, then let them cool; when you refry them before serving, they'll become extra crispy.