Fiery Food for Cool Weather

Food & Wine
Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Curry

This is Australian chef Neil Perry's riff on a rich, nuanced Malaysian curry that he calls Chicken Kapitan. Because he makes the recipe with plenty of fresh and dried chiles and coconut milk, it's sweet, spicy and altogether sublime, especially when topped with a mound of crispy fried shallots.

Hummus with Tahini & Spicy Chickpeas

Michael Solomonov makes his signature hummus at Zahav with an unusually generous amount of tahini—something that distinguishes the hummus of his native Israel from that of other Middle Eastern countries. He tops the dish with warm chickpeas fried with jalapeño, cumin and crushed Aleppo pepper.

Yucatán Pork Stew with Ancho Chiles and Lime Juice

Butcher-chef Tia Harrison finds making stew a versatile way to use cuts like pork shoulder, shanks and belly. Here she cooks the stew with pleasantly bitter ancho chiles.

Spicy Carrot Fried Rice

Lime juice and cilantro brighten this super-simple spicy fried rice.

Thai Chicken with Basil

An abundance of whole basil leaves joins chicken and fiery red chiles for a quick, delicious,and decidedly spicy stir-fry.

Smoky-Hot Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry

You don't have to visit Beijing to taste its food. Sydney-based chef Kylie Kwong's cookbook-cum-travelogue, My China, offers recipes from the capital like this homestyle dish, whose mosaic of sweet-sour flavors belies its few ingredients.

Sichuan-Style Hot-and-Sour Cabbage

This spicy cabbage dish features stir-fried cabbage with plenty of Sichuan peppercorns and hot chiles.

Spicy Stewed Sausages with Three Peppers

Stewing the bell peppers in red wine gives them richness; so does a generous garnish of grated pecorino cheese. The stewed sausages and peppers are also delicious tossed with pasta.

Spicy Soba Noodle Salad with Thai-Style Peanut Dressing

This is Sarah Simmons’s completely inauthentic take on Chinese peanut noodles. Made with soba noodles and Thai pantry staples (red curry paste, coconut milk, chile and cilantro), it’s lighter, brighter and spicier than the original.

Fiery Grilled Beef Salad with Oranges and Crispy Shallots

Although Charles Phan says you can use any leafy green in this spicy main-course salad, he suggests watercress because it adds another subtle, peppery layer of heat to the dish. He also says it's fine to partially cook the shallots ahead of time (even the night before) until they are golden, then let them cool; when you refry them before serving, they'll become extra crispy.

