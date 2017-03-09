Favorite Date Restaurants

“On a dinner date you want the ambience to be romantic, with dim lighting from candles or a fireplace,” says Patti Stanger, a third-generation matchmaker and the dating guru behind Bravo’s reality TV series The Millionaire Matchmaker. According to Stanger, that intimate atmosphere also needs to come with delicious food and drinks. Here, The Millionaire Matchmaker’s favorite date spots. —Alessandra Bulow

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, Las Vegas

“This is my favorite restaurant in the United States,” says Stanger of this offshoot of Miami’s famed Joe’s Stone Crab. “It’s a fun, flirty place with white-glove service. The ambience is great and the food is amazing—stone crabs are in the same league as lobster.” Joe’s signature Killer King Crab Claws are served with creamy mustard sauce and a mallet for cracking the claws open. joes.net

 
Prime 112, Miami Beach

“This is a steak house, so it’s for the guy who wants to really impress the girl,” says Stanger. “This place is amazing: The steaks and jumbo shrimp cocktails are off the chain. Everything is terrific.” mylesrestaurantgroup.com

 
The French Laundry, Napa

“This is my fantasy restaurant,” says Stanger. “I haven’t been yet. I’m waiting for the right guy to take me. I’m a huge Thomas Keller fan and I love Bouchon’s burger, so I know I’m going to be oohing and ahhing over anything he makes.” Currently the superchef’s flagship offers $270 nine-course tasting menus (with a vegetarian option) nightly. frenchlaundry.com

 
Dominick’s, Los Angeles

“It’s lit by a fireplace and is kind of a combination of an upscale coffee spot and a romantic hideaway,” says Stanger. “It has great Italian rice balls and large family-style dishes. It’s great for a date, and also if you want to have a party.” dominicksrestaurant.com

 
Nobu, San Diego

For New Year’s Eve dinner, Stanger likes this inventive Japanese restaurant: “They do a lot with Kobe beef—the real Kobe, not the fake Kobe—cooked on hot rocks. I don’t think I’ve had a better meal.” noburestaurants.com

 
Serendipity 3, New York City

At this kitschy, dessert-focused restaurant, the signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a blended, icy chocolate drink that’s served with homemade whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a straw. “The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is the most delicious dessert ever and it’s got every bell and whistle,” says Stanger. “It melts in your mouth and you can feed each other the ice cream. This is a very cute place to cap off the night.” serendipity3.com

Katana, Los Angeles

“My boyfriend took me here for my birthday,” says Stanger. “It has the most amazing and orgasmic sushi rolls, especially their spicy tuna with crispy rice. It’s owned by Ryan Seacrest, and there are fire pits everywhere.” innovativedining.com

Il Mulino, New York City

Just getting a dinner reservation at this classic Greenwich Village restaurant may impress a date. “I’ve been going here since I was a kid,” says Stanger. “It has awesome Italian food and there isn’t anything I don’t like on that menu.” ilmulino.com

 
Il Cielo, Los Angeles

“This is a really romantic Italian restaurant,” says Stanger of this popular spot for wedding receptions. The courtyard is enclosed by a glass roof and illuminated by strands of tiny white lights, candles and a beautiful crystal chandelier. ilcielo.com

 

