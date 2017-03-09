Favorite Date Restaurants

At this kitschy, dessert-focused restaurant, the signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a blended, icy chocolate drink that’s served with homemade whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a straw. “The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is the most delicious dessert ever and it’s got every bell and whistle,” says Stanger. “It melts in your mouth and you can feed each other the ice cream. This is a very cute place to cap off the night.” serendipity3.com