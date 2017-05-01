Father's Day Cupcakes

It’s Father’s Day, the time to celebrate Dad and all that he does. If you’re looking for a gift that’s festive, homemade, and delicious, then take a peek at our collection of Father’s Day Cupcake Recipes. (Baking is also a great way to involve little helping hands!)

You’re celebrating someone special, so go all out on flavor with recipes like Rocky Road Cupcakes. These decadent cupcakes are all about the topping—a salty-sweet combination of peanuts, chocolate chips, and marshmallows. And why stop at just one frosting? Justin Chapple’s recipe for Black and White Cupcakes swirls chocolate and vanilla frostings on top of each moist chocolate cake.

"For some reason most bakers don't fill their cupcakes," says Peggy Cullen, owner of Lucky Star Sweets, "but taking that extra step is no big deal." If you haven’t tried stuffed cupcakes yet, this is the time. To fill a cupcake, simply fill a pastry bag with icing, custard, or cream, then press it into the top of the cupcake. Only squeeze the bag until the filling reaches the top of the hole; you want to cut open the cupcake to reveal the surprise filling, not crack the cupcake and have it come out the sides. If you don’t have a pastry bag, you can also make the hole in the cupcake with the end of a wooden spoon, then fill a Ziploc bag with your filling, cut off the corner, and pipe it in. We’ve shared some of our favorite filled cupcake recipes, like Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling (they’re basically a homemade Hostess cupcake) and our Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes, which are filled with a rich peanut butter ganache. Is Dad gluten-free? He can still enjoy our Peanut Butter Cupcakes, which are stuffed with creamy banana custard.

Click through the slideshow to see more of our favorite Father's Day cupcake recipes, then get baking.

—Carrie Mullins