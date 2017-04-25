Fast Thanksgiving Turkeys

Braising drumsticks is as simple as roasting a whole bird and the gravy is equally delicious, but there's no worry of over-cooking, plus you can prepare the dish ahead and serve it whenever you are ready.
The tangerine, brown sugar and sage glaze on chef Dean Fearing's gorgeous turkey gives it a rich, burnished color when it comes out of the oven. Besides making the turkey look so impressive, the citrus-herb glaze adds an alluring holiday flavor.
Even though he's lived in Los Angeles for years, Lee Hefter gravitates to people from the East Coast, who, like him, might have seen the fall foliage every year and watched maple syrup being tapped. "When you grow up with these memories," he says, "you want to share them." He thinks adding maple syrup to gravy makes it go better with all the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.