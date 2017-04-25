Fast Thanksgiving Turkeys

These beautiful Thanksgiving turkeys take less than 45 minutes of active preparation time before roasting.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Ancho-Scallion Roast Turkey Breast

Toasted ancho chiles, garlic and scallions flavor the butter that's rubbed all over the turkey breast and bastes it as it roasts.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Apple Cider-Braised Turkey Drumsticks

Braising drumsticks is as simple as roasting a whole bird and the gravy is equally delicious, but there's no worry of over-cooking, plus you can prepare the dish ahead and serve it whenever you are ready.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Roasted Turkey with Tangerine Glaze

The tangerine, brown sugar and sage glaze on chef Dean Fearing's gorgeous turkey gives it a rich, burnished color when it comes out of the oven. Besides making the turkey look so impressive, the citrus-herb glaze adds an alluring holiday flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Pimentón-Roasted Whole Turkey Breast with Chorizo

A faster and incredibly moist Thanksgiving alternative, this Spanish-inspired turkey breast with chorizo and pimentón is full of smoky heat and flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Roast Turkey with Fried Sage and Pecans

Grace Parisi blends ingredients into a butter that she rubs all over the turkey.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Fresh Herb Gravy

The gorgeous mahogany color of this roasted turkey comes from a glaze of lemon-infused apricot jam.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Mango-Glazed Turkey Breast

Butterflying the turkey breast reduces cooking time.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Roast Turkey with Lemon and Chives

Grace Parisi blends ingredients into a butter that she rubs all over the turkey.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Paprika-Glazed Turkey with Pumpkin Seed Bread Salad

Make sure the turkey is completely dry before rubbing its skin with the paprika butter.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy

Even though he's lived in Los Angeles for years, Lee Hefter gravitates to people from the East Coast, who, like him, might have seen the fall foliage every year and watched maple syrup being tapped. "When you grow up with these memories," he says, "you want to share them." He thinks adding maple syrup to gravy makes it go better with all the traditional Thanksgiving side dishes.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up