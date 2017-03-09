Fast Recipes for Two

Perfect for pairs, these excellent dishes include lamb chops with fennel relish and fried tofu with spicy ginger-sesame sauce.

Rack of Lamb with Mustard-Shallot Sauce

A Valentine's Day strategy: Roast rack of lamb, then use the pan with the drippings to make a delectable sauce.

Bluefish with Grape Leaves

To keep fillets intact, chef Anita Lo of Annisa in New York City wraps them in briny grape leaves—a tasty combination.

Scallops with Brussels Sprouts

Stuart Brioza has a brilliant way of preparing brussels sprouts: Rather than cook them whole, he thinly slices them, then sautés them with pancetta, shallot and garlic until they're shredded and soft.

Lamb Chops with Fennel Relish

Stuart Brioza likes to use juicy lamb loin chops here, but you can also use less expensive steaks cut from the leg, or you can make lamb burgers and smother them in the chunky fennel, olive and caper relish.

Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger-Sesame Sauce

Tofu is an unlikely partner for red wine, but in this recipe by Young Hwa Chung—wife of Dana Estates owner Hi Sang Lee—a soy-ginger glaze works well with the winery's Cabernet Sauvignon.

Soba Noodles with Dashi, Poached Egg and Scallions

Chef Douglas Keane of Cyrus restaurant in Healdsburg, California, and an F&W Best New Chef 2006 creates a quick but flavorful broth using kombu (a type of seaweed) and dashi powder (an instant Japanese stock made from shaved bonito—tuna flakes). He poaches eggs in the broth and serves them for a protein-rich lunch or even breakfast.

Escarole-Stuffed Seared Trout

This one-skillet dish from Utah's Amangiri Resort has more flavor than its short ingredient list suggests, especially if made with fresh-caught fish.

