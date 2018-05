Suvir Saran thinks these sizzling, marinated chops, inspired by a recipe from the 90-year-old restaurant Karim in the Grand Mosque (Jama Masjid) area of Delhi, epitomize the very best of northwestern India's opulent Moghul cuisine. To give the marinade the richness of Indian yogurt, which is made from whole milk, Saran adds heavy cream. At Karim (and at Devi and Veda), these chops are cooked in a searingly hot tandoor (clay oven), so grilling is a good alternative.