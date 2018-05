Fast Christmas Side Dishes

For ultrafluffy potatoes, Grace Parisi presses them through a ricer. To achieve a similar texture, pass the potatoes through a food mill or a fine-mesh sieve. If you choose to mash them by hand, be gentle; otherwise, the potatoes will turn gluey. Grace offers other creative ideas for fluffy mashed potatoes like Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Thyme and Mashed Potatoes with Crispy Shallots.