So if you regularly cook out of this column, you already have a bottle of fermented chile-garlic bean sauce (toban djan) in your fridge. If not, go get some now. It will change your cooking life. You can marinate with it, use it as a rub, in a sauce or any way you can imagine. The fermented beans in this stuff supply all the punch of authenticity and honesty you need to make some great Chinese food, starting with this recipe. I make it with veal, beef, shrimp or chicken, but it works so well with pork you should try that first. —Andrew Zimmern