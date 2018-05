Fast and Healthy Chicken Recipes

Seamus Mullen slowly poaches chicken in a broth made with chicken stock, white wine and vegetables. He tosses the meat with salad greens, fingerling potatoes, carrot ribbons and Spanish Arbequina olives, which can be hard to find. To make this dish easier, roast the chicken in the oven instead of poaching it, and combine it with red-skinned potatoes and ubiquitous kalamata olives.