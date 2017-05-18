Fast and Easy Thanksgiving Desserts

From mini chocolate-hazelnut cheesecakes to warm individual chocolate cakes, here are fast and easy Thanksgiving desserts.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Lemon Puddings with Candied Lemon Zest

This amazing pudding sets from the acid in the lemon juice; there’s no need to add gelatin. The texture is best when the puddings are allowed to firm up overnight.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Skillet Apple Charlotte

A classic apple charlotte has a crust of buttered bread slices filled with caramelized apples. In this quick version, apple wedges are saut&ecute;ed with honey and maple syrup, topped with buttered toast and turned out of the pan like a tarte Tatin.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Panforte with Pears and Vanilla Cream

Fruitcake can be substituted for the panforte, a chewy Italian confection.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Warm Chocolate Cakes with Apricot-Cognac Sauce

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes

Grace Parisi breaks up whole, cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies in a food processor with hazelnuts and butter to create a supercrunchy crust for these delectable little cheesecakes. The cream filling in the cookies both sweetens the crust and prevents it from becoming too crumbly.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Caramel-Apple Ice Cream

Swirling caramelized apples with dulce de leche into vanilla ice cream makes for a delicious treat. Be sure to allow a few hours of freezing time.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Gingered Orange Gratin

Grace Parisi mixes cold whipped crème fraîche with candied ginger, then spoons it over warm, sweet orange slices. The combination of flavors, textures and temperatures is magnificent.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up