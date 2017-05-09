Facebook Fans' Favorite Recipes

These terrific recipes include fish tacos with creamy lime guacamole and a six-layer coconut cake.

Food & Wine
Pasta with Sausage, Basil and Mustard

In matching spicy sausage with a creamy mustard sauce and fragrant basil, British cookbook author Nigel Slater created a quick pasta supper with warm, mildly spicy flavors, perfect for a cool fall or winter evening.

Fish Tacos with Creamy Lime Guacamole and Cabbage Slaw

Fish tacos are a staple among California surfers but are often beer-battered and fried. Kerry Simon's healthier, grilled version enriches the guacamole with low-fat sour cream.

Syrah-Braised Short Ribs

Sommelier Clint Sloan of McCrady's in Charleston, South Carolina, swears by this easy short ribs recipe, adapted from the Joy of Cooking, because it brings out the flavors in the braising wine. He loves to make it with Washington State Syrahs, like the peppery 2006 Owen Roe Ex Umbris and the jammy 2007 Boom Boom.

Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade

At Pok Pok, Andy Ricker roasts these meaty, tender ribs for two to three hours over a low fire for a fabulously smoky flavor. In this easy adaptation, the ribs are slow-cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. Baby back ribs cut across the bone are the classic Thai choice, but whole ribs are just as delicious.

Panko-Coated Chicken Schnitzel

Thomas Keller of the French Laundry in Yountville, California uses panko bread crumbs to give chicken a crunchy crust. "Pounding chicken breasts to a uniform thickness cuts down on cooking time," he says.

Green Goddess Chicken Salad

Green Goddess dressing—a mix of mayonnaise, sour cream, herbs, anchovies and lemon—was created at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco in the 1920s, as a tribute to an actor starring in a play called The Green Goddess. The creamy dressing is typically tossed with a green salad, but it's also addictive in Melissa Rubel's chicken salad, made with a rotisserie bird.

Pan-Roasted Veal Chops with Cabernet Sauce

Chef Robert Wiedmaier gives butchering demos at the Butcher's Block in Alexandria, Virginia. At his restaurant next door, Brabo, he serves elegant dishes, like this veal chop. To make the wine sauce even more complex, use demiglace (concentrated veal stock) instead of beef stock and flour. Demiglace is available from dartagnan.com.

Chickpea and Spinach Stew

Tomato, golden raisins and saffron transform canned chickpeas in this sweet and savory specialty of Seville from Spanish cookbook author Janet Mendel.

Six-Layer Coconut Cake with Passion Fruit Filling

This towering dessert is made up of layers of super-moist, almost puddinglike coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, then topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut.

