Europe's Top Design Shops

Last February, Ilse van Geloven and her husband, Tim van Geloven, turned three floors of their grand manor house into a store. Now, when van Geloven can't find anything to wear in her closet, she can go downstairs to browse clothes from designers like Isabel Marant and Maria Cornejo, mixed in with items like ceramics from Wonk:Ware and housewares from Nymphenburg. And when she doesn't feel like cooking, she can go to the basement-level restaurant, where one of Belgium's best young chefs, Seppe Nobels, prepares dishes like beef carpaccio with foie gras.

Photo © David De Vleeschauwer