Essential Grilling Spices and Sauces

These are the spice blends, rubs and sauces that won out in a hypercompetitive F&W tasting.

1 of 8

Salsaology Ancho Chile & Tamarind Sauce

This smoky sauce is similar in flavor to Mexico’s famous mole. $10 for 12 oz.; salsa-ology.com.

Best for: Spatchcock chicken

2 of 8

Fleishers Beef Butcher's Blend

Simplicity rules in this perfect mix of pink salt and fruity peppercorns. $6 for 3 oz.; fleishers.com.

Best for: Thick, well-marbled steak

3 of 8

Maureen Abood Market Lebanese Za'atar

This blend of wild thyme and sesame seeds gets a lemony tang from sumac. $10 for 2 oz.; maureenaboodmarket.com.

Best for: Vegetables or flatbreads

4 of 8

Clif Family Kitchen Porcini Spice Rub

Sweet and earthy, this rub blends dried mushrooms with aromatics like Chinese five-spice. $10 for 2.75 oz.; cliffamilywinery.com.

Best for: Lamb or juicy rib eye

5 of 8

Filfil No. 6 Garlic Spread

There are 20 garlic cloves in every jar of this addictive sauce. $12 for 8.5 oz.; filfilfoods.com.

Best for: Vegetable kebabs or lobster

6 of 8

Vivian Howard's Tangy Peach Glaze

North Carolina meets Thailand in this lime-and-curry-scented glaze. $15 for 12 fl. oz.; williams-sonoma.com.

Best for: Salmon, shrimp or tofu

7 of 8

One Culture Foods Sweet Savory Spicy

This rich black bean sauce gets subtle sweetness from fresh pineapple. $10 for 13 oz.; oneculturefoods.com.

Best for: Pork chops or short ribs

8 of 8

Tin Mustard Dry Spice

Cracked mustard seeds add texture to this spice blend of turmeric, coriander and mustard powder. $8 for 4 oz.; tinmustard.com.

Best for: Smoked chicken wings

