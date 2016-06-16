English Country Inns

The country-house hotel is a product of postwar England, yet it evokes the aristocratic past, conjuring the image of ancient dowager duchesses exuding disapproval. “In many cases, customers were scared to drive up, let alone come inside,” says Robin Hutson, the hotelier behind Lime Wood and The Pig. Today, a new kind of country retreat is luring travelers inside with star chefs, foraging excursions and more. Even basic food experiences get an upgrade. At Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, for instance, guest cabins are stocked with pre-bottled cocktails, as well as bread baked on-site and double Gloucester, so you can make cheese on toast if you’re hungry.—Christine Ajudua

The Pig Near Bath

This offshoot of The Pig in Hampshire occupies  a formerly derelict 19th-century manor in the Mendip Hills, which is now a laid-back hotel run by staffers in Converse sneakers. Everything revolves  around food. The “25-mile menu” at the Victorian greenhouse restaurant emphasizes ingredients  grown on-site or sourced nearby, as with  the signature “piggy bits”—appetizers such as  pork cracklings and applesauce.  Doubles from $225 per night; thepighotel.com.—Christine Ajudua

Hix Townhouse 

“I thought it would be nice to do something for people who come to town just to eat at my restaurant,” says Mark Hix, the chef-owner at Oyster & Fish House in Lyme Regis, on the Jurassic Coast.  That’s why Hix, who grew up catching mackerel here, turned a Georgian town house into a B&B. Bedrooms are inspired by his favorite things: One is decorated with vintage fishing rods and reels, another with a taxidermied stag’s head and hunting tartans. There’s no formal check-in or restaurant. Instead,  guests have access to a communal kitchen and, every morning, receive baskets by their doors with  sweet and savory tarts and salmon that Hix smokes himself. Doubles from $151 per night; hixtownhouse.co.uk.—Christine Ajudua

Forest Side, Cumbria

“There’s nothing worse than sitting in a very formal restaurant feeling out of place,” says Kevin Tickle, who spent his childhood “ratching in hedgerows” (Cumbrian slang for foraging) amid the rugged moors of England’s Lake District, and the last decade as head forager and chef at Simon Rogan’s northern food Mecca, L’Enclume. Now, he’s helming the kitchen and cultivating a walled produce garden at this new restaurant-with-rooms, a converted Victorian mansion near Grasmere village. Expect dishes like mushroom broth with roasted ox tongue, smoked bone marrow, and Cumbrian ceps alongside homegrown spruce spritzes—depending on what is plucked (and preserved, pickled, or lacto-fermented) from the grounds. Tables are crafted from the old floorboards, and the 20 rooms have bespoke Herdwick-wool beds; you’ll see the sheep grazing outside. theforestside.com —Christine Ajudua

Lime Wood

Set in the New Forest, this 13th-century hunting lodge turned Regency residence mixes antiques with Tracey Emin artworks and an irreverent sense of humor (lingerie hangs next to the stuffed fowl  by the fireplace). Guests can take classes at the new cooking school, assist the forager or hang out at  the communal Kitchen Table. HH & Co. restaurant, by chefs Angela Hartnett and Luke Holder, features Italian-style dishes like gnocchi with game ragout. Doubles from $475 per night;limewoodhotel.co.uk.—Christine Ajudua

Seaside Boarding House, Dorset

Sitting Edward Hopper–esque on a bluff above Chesil Beach, this circa-1890 residence turned rundown retirement home re-launched again last year, this time—thanks to Tony Mackintosh and Mary-Lou Sturridge, the founder and former MD of London’s exclusive Groucho Club—as a buzzy restaurant and bar with eight bedrooms. While it’s filled with stylish Londoners, it is delightfully unstuffy. Rooms are light, airy, and minimally designed, with natural-fiber mattresses, claw-foot bathtubs, and TVs on request. Meanwhile, chef Alastair Little—forefather of Modern British Cooking—makes use of Dorset’s bounty (sea bass line-caught by a staffer’s son, salad leaves plucked from a field nearby). And barmen are trained to make “perfect classic cocktails.” Around here, Sturridge says, “It is hard to get a good Martini! That's how we aim to make our guests feel at home.” theseasideboardinghouse.com —Christine Ajudua

Soho Farmhouse

A sprawling retreat on a 100-acre farm in the rolling green Cotswolds, the latest venture from  Soho House is a veritable village. The 18th-century buildings are now home to a cooking-and-cocktail-making school, a Curing Cave and restaurants ranging from the Main Barn to the Japanese grill in the boathouse, all overseen  by star chef Tom Aikens with executive chef Ronnie Bonetti. The 40 modern cabins have stoves; guests can also call for a cook to drive up to their doorstep in a mobile kitchen and prepare a full English breakfast, anytime. Doubles from $490 per night; sohofarmhouse.com.—Christine Ajudua

The Wild Rabbit

Lady Carole Bamford is the force behind Daylesford,  a 2,000-acre organic farm in the Cotswold Hills  with a cooking school and a spa. Now she’s turned  an 18th-century pub down the road into this magnet for posh Londoners.  There are worn leather armchairs, log fires  and an open kitchen where chef Tim Allen cooks Daylesford beef in a charcoal Josper oven. Upstairs, 12 modern-rustic rooms have all-natural Bamford bath products and handcrafted, oversize beds (and dog beds by request, too). Doubles from $225 per night; thewildrabbit.co.uk.—Christine Ajudua

The Olde Bell

Elizabeth Taylor was a regular at this 800-year-old pub, renovated by designer Ilse Crawford. Chef Warren Geraghty will pack picnic lunches for guests to take to the nearby River Thames. Doubles from $204

The Hand & Flowers

Fitting for a village with a Bang & Olufsen store on its main street, this pub is actually a two-Michelin-starred restaurant that serves dishes like salt-cod-wrapped Scotch eggs and beef fillet with béarnaise sauce. Doubles from $225

The Wheatsheaf Inn

This traditional Cotswolds inn has some oddball design touches—like the portraits of Kate Moss and Jack Nicholson on the walls. Chef Antony Ely's menu veers between typical pub food (deviled kidneys, fish and chips) and fresh pastas. Doubles from $205

The Three Horseshoes Country Inn

Crawshaw's six-room inn is just 25 miles from London. Hikers fill the pub by day; at night, guests enjoy sophisticated country dishes, like roast lamb with kale. Doubles from $145

Barnsley House

This estate's extensive gardens are incredible, with landscaped lawns, meadows and topiaries. Chef Graham Grafton makes English-Italian food at the restaurant, like smoked-haddock-and-pea risotto. Doubles from $435

