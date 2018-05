Chef Way In one version of this recipe, David Burke makes a deviled egg salad spiked with hot sauce, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. In another version, he flavors the eggs with truffle oil and curry. Both egg salads get carefully scooped into egg shells, topped with diced beef and served with pita on the side.

Easy Way Burke unceremoniously stuffs soft pita bread with the deviled egg salad and thin slices of grilled beef.