Eco-Style Favorites

Economical and stunning, these design staples range from reusable bags to bamboo trays.

Designer: Josh Jakus of Fuz tabletop

His favorite source for eco-goods: Branch. "It's the best place to get well-designed, eco-friendly tabletop stuff."

F&W recommended product at Branch: The site stocks a new line of elegant, biodegradable and compostable single-use dishes (made from sugarcane, bamboo and reed pulp) from Wasara (photo).

Designer: Marisa Kula Mercer of Plover Organic linens

Her favorite source for eco-goods: Green Depot.

F&W's recommended product from Green Depot: Umbra's funky recycled glasses, which are sand-blasted to give them a new look (photo).

Calico Napkins

In Portland, Oregon, Plover Organic designers Marisa Kula Mercer, Sheila Mulvihill and Julia Wilbur produce luxurious table and bed linens from 100 percent certified-organic and fair-trade cotton. The patterns are block-printed by hand with low-impact dyes.

Reusable Bags

Emily Sugihara of Brooklyn and California-based Baggu is known for the range of vibrant colors and patterns on her nylon shopping totes. New to her collection: sturdy Duck Bags made from durable recycled canvas.

Bamboo Trays

Diane Ruengsorn of Domestic Aesthetic in Brooklyn, New York, creates contoured tabletop pieces—such as a topography-inspired sushi tray—from sustainable woods like bamboo. She's now working with a sawmill collective in Mozambique to produce stunning wooden platters from fallen trees.

Felt Mats

California designer and felt fanatic Josh Jakus, renowned for his woolly handbags and wine carriers, recently launched Fuz, a line of playful tabletop items made from excess industrial felt and recycled rubber. Each Hug set has four place mats—two with "boys" napkin-ring cutouts and two with "girls."

Golden Bowls

Susan Dwyer of Chicago's Up in the Air Somewhere hand-molds clay and recycled paper into food-safe bowls and vases. She enhances the organic shapes of some pieces by covering them with ethereal gold leaf.

