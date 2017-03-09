Eat Like an Olympian

Reese Hoffa: Track and Field

Thirty-one-year-old shot-putter Reese Hoffa likes to perform victory laps holding a smoked turkey leg in one hand, but he most profoundly loves lasagna with chicken, spinach and cheesy Alfredo sauce—almost superstitiously so. "It would have to be the mix of the Alfredo sauce and the spinach that I love most," Hoffa explains. "I once had it for every meal for two days before a meet. I won the meet with nothing but chicken lasagna in my system."

Photo © Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

