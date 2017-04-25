Eat Like Michelle Obama

The First Lady champions nutritious dishes like White House chef Cristeta Comerford's no-cream creamed spinach. This similarly healthy spinach dish calls for yogurt instead of heavy cream, as well as just the right amount of coriander and turmeric for flavor.
Michelle Obama has the occasional fast food hankering, and according to a New York Times article, took her staff out to lunch at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, a hamburger chain, where she had a cheeseburger, fries and a Coke. We think she would love Bobby Flay's ingenious burger, topped with tangy coleslaw.
According to a Chicago Tribune article, the Obamas recently enjoyed Parmesan cheese biscuits. While these biscuits are made with thyme, sage and gruyère, the herb-and-cheese combination is infinitely variable. Try cheddar and minced chives or chopped rosemary and Parmesan.
For Barack and Michelle's first State Dinner, White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses baked a huckleberry cobbler with caramel ice cream. This similar sweet and tart blueberry cobbler has plenty of luxurious juices for spooning over ice cream.