Eat Like Harry Potter

Here, a handy dessert guide to eating like the boy wizard.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 3

Do-It-Yourself Truffles

These round truffles look like Chocoballs. F&W's Melissa Rubel sets out bowls of flavored ganache and dishes of coatings so guests can create their own truffles to give as gifts.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 3

Cold and Creamy Mango-Coconut Terrine

Like Honeydukes' coconut ice, this creamy terrine is cold and coconutty. What makes it even better? The mango and sesame seeds.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 3

Caramelized-Pineapple Baked Alaskas

Honeydukes offers crystallized pineapples. This version of a baked Alaska is topped with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche and broiled until golden.

 

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up