Eat by Color: Purple Foods

Beets are often thought of as a cold-weather vegetable, but Paul Virant loves the sweet varieties, such as Chioggia, available from the late spring through the fall. For this crostini, he stacks roasted beets on top of buttery burrata (cream-filled mozzarella) that he buys from California's Caseificio Gioia, which makes a variety of traditional fresh Italian cheeses.
One year, Alison Attenborough and Jamie Kimm had roasted fennel left over after a day of food styling and decided to add it to the soup pot; they've been making borscht with fennel ever since. They like their soup really sweet and sour, but you can adjust the vinegar and honey to your taste.
While walking in Galicia with Gwyneth Paltrow, Mario Batali spotted a bush full of ripe blackberries, his "favorite fruit in life," and recalled filling the back of his parents' station wagon with buckets of blackberries when he was growing up in Seattle. After getting his mother, Marilyn, to e-mail him her recipe, Mario prepared this luscious pie.