Eat by Color: Green Foods

From cucumber-mint chutney tea sandwiches to pistachio ice cream, the options for delicious green food are limitless.

Watercress Soup with Pickled Cucumbers

Quick-pickled cucumber slices give this delicate, fresh-tasting soup a little zing.

Green Chicken Masala

This fresh-flavored, spicy, chef's recipe calls for both chicken breasts and thighs and a good deal of spices, added slowly as the dish cooks. In the easy way, use only chicken thighs and add the spices all at once to cut back on the cooking time.

Sweet-and-Sour Catalan Spinach

This sweet-and-sour spinach side dish gets its satisfying flavor from the combination of honey and sherry vinegar that's drizzled on top. It's relatively light, which makes it a great addition to a hearty menu.

Crab, Avocado and Asparagus Salad

This mix of greens—including asparagus, a source of folate and vitamin K—makes this crab salad ultranutritious.

Three-Pea Salad

This combination of sugar snap peas, snow peas and green peas—dressed in a sherry vinaigrette blended with a touch of sour cream—is clever and delicious. It can be made into a main course by adding shaved Manchego cheese and serrano ham.

Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Melissa Rubel combines roasted almonds, parsley and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for a nutty, fresh-tasting pesto. This pasta dish is terrific served warm, but it can also be refrigerated and served as a cold pasta salad.

Mixed Green Salad with Fig-Yogurt Dressing

Tossed with a healthy mix of lettuces such as arugula and watercress, this tangy-sweet dressing combines low-fat yogurt with vitamin K-rich figs.

Cucumber-Mint Chutney Tea Sandwiches

F&W's Emily Kaiser, who co-authored The Harney & Sons Guide to Tea, pairs her clever tea sandwiches with spicy Indian chai, like the 500 Mile Chai ($9.50 for 4 ounces; taooftea.com).

Pistachio Ice Cream

Jeni Britton creates some of the best ice creams, sorbets and frozen yogurts in America at her three Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shops in Columbus, Ohio. When Britton adapted her ice cream recipe for the home cook, she tested 75 versions to find the perfect one. Here is her highly-rated pistachio.

