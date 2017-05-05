Eat by Color: Green Foods

This fresh-flavored, spicy, chef's recipe calls for both chicken breasts and thighs and a good deal of spices, added slowly as the dish cooks. In the easy way, use only chicken thighs and add the spices all at once to cut back on the cooking time.
This sweet-and-sour spinach side dish gets its satisfying flavor from the combination of honey and sherry vinegar that's drizzled on top. It's relatively light, which makes it a great addition to a hearty menu.
This combination of sugar snap peas, snow peas and green peas—dressed in a sherry vinaigrette blended with a touch of sour cream—is clever and delicious. It can be made into a main course by adding shaved Manchego cheese and serrano ham.
Melissa Rubel combines roasted almonds, parsley and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese for a nutty, fresh-tasting pesto. This pasta dish is terrific served warm, but it can also be refrigerated and served as a cold pasta salad.
Jeni Britton creates some of the best ice creams, sorbets and frozen yogurts in America at her three Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shops in Columbus, Ohio. When Britton adapted her ice cream recipe for the home cook, she tested 75 versions to find the perfect one. Here is her highly-rated pistachio.