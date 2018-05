Jonathan Benno uses store-bought puff pastry and an uncomplicated caramel to make this sublime and surprisingly fast dessert. It reminds him of the homey cobblers his grandmother used to make, but with the refinement of a classic French apple tarte Tatin. "This whole menu is all about what I love to eat in the middle of the summer," Benno says. "I'd sit down to this meal any day in August."