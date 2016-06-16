Easy Chef Lessons

When Michael Chiarello of Napa Valley's Bottega entertains friends, he loves serving simple foods in dramatic ways—for instance, grilling one giant burger instead of six individual ones. Here’s how to do it: Form two 2-pound patties and stuff them with cheese and onions that have been sautéed in wine. Grill the patties and set them on a round, hollowed-out loaf of bread (such as a levain). Cut the burgers into six wedges and serve with a platter of condiments.