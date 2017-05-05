Earthy Ingredients to Pair with Earthy Red Wine

Rule: Match mushrooms, lentils, miso and other earthy ingredients with an earthy red like Pinot Noir.
Many of Madhur Jaffrey's books have an Indian slant, but she's most famous for her 1999 tome Madhur Jaffrey's World Vegetarian. While she often follows the Indian tradition of serving several small dishes together, the lentil-vegetable curry here is a Western-style main course. Eaten over rice with yogurt, it's a very satisfying meal.
Chef Jerry Traunfeld uses dried porcini mushrooms to flavor these crisp, creamy-centered croquettes, which he serves in walnut-size balls. To make the recipe easier, use shiitake mushrooms in place of porcini, and make the croquettes larger for a vegetarian main course.
The red lentils in these spicy, Indian-inspired vegetarian burgers don't need to be soaked and cook super-quickly. What's more, they are rich in B vitamins, fiber and folate, which help fight heart disease and birth defects.
As they cook, the lentils and linguine slurp up much of the vegetable-flavored broth, leaving a thick and hearty soup. Of course, if the soup is too thick for your taste, just stir in a little extra water.