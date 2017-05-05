Dry Rosé Pairings

The best dishes to pair with dry rosé, from ham, leek, and gouda soufflés to rosemary flatbread with blue cheese, grapes, and honey.

Triple-Decker Baked Italian Cheese Sandwiches

For rich, cheesy dishes, try a dry rosé. Some cheeses go better with white wine, some with red; yet almost all pair well with dry rosé, which has the acidity of white wine and the fruit character of red.

Fromage Fort

Fromage fort is the ultimate way of using leftover cheese. Jacques Pépin's father used to combine pieces of Camembert, Brie, Swiss, blue cheese and goat cheese together with his mother's leek broth, some white wine and crushed garlic. These ingredients marinated in a cold cellar for a week to a week-and-a-half (he liked it really strong). Now Jacque's wife, Gloria, makes a milder version in a food processor that takes only seconds. It is delicious with crackers or melted onto toasts. It also freezes well.

Asparagus-Cheese Tartines

These open-faced sandwiches with crisp asparagus, prosciutto and three layers of melted cheese are gooey and crunchy.

 

Ham, Leek and Gouda Soufflés

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. The soufflés can be assembled up to 1 hour ahead. The cooked soufflés can be reheated in the oven.

Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it's well worth the time it takes to prepare. Layering the sautéed mushrooms and shredded cheese ensures that they're nicely distributed throughout the silky egg custard.

Rosemary Flatbread with Blue Cheese, Grapes and Honey

"It's a tradition for winemakers to bake bread with grapes to celebrate the harvest," says David Page. Each fall, he uses his wood-burning oven to make this crusty flatbread studded with creamy crumbled blue cheese and sweet table grapes.

Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Pistachios

Gerry Hayden intensifies the nuttiness of his beet salad by drizzling pistachio oil on top.

