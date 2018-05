Dive into the delectable sandwich with a fork and knife or pick it up with your hands, providing there are plenty of napkins close by. Chef Jesse Cool likes to tuck the maple apples in with the ham and cheese, but the fruit can be served on the side, along with a spicy mustard or horseradish sauce.

Pairing: 2010 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese