DIY Tomato Salad

Here, chef Jennifer Toomey's ultimate DIY tomato salad guide, featuring chopped summer tomatoes, an easy vinaigrette and six amazing variations.

Start with chopped tomatoes tossed in a charred tomato vinaigrette  (recipe on next slide), then get creative.

Charred Tomato Vinaigrette

Makes 1 1/4 cups
Light a grill to medium or preheat a grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss 1/2 pound tomatoes, halved, with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Grill, turning, until blistered and lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool slightly. In a food processor, combine the grilled tomatoes with 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard; pulse to blend. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 1/2 cup olive oil. Transfer the vinaigrette  to a medium bowl, stir in 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, cilantro or basil and season with kosher salt and pepper.

Variation #1

SOPPRESSATA
+
GARLIC
+
CROUTONS
+
RICOTTA
+
BASIL

Variation #2

QUESO FRESCO
+
PEPPADEWS
+
CILANTRO

Variation #3

SNOW PEAS
+
SCALLIONS
+
LEMONGRASS
+
MINT

Variation #4

SMOKED  SALMON OR TROUT
+
SPANISH  OLIVES
+
PARSLEY

Variation #5

AVOCADO
+
DILL
+
TARRAGON

Variation #6

WATERMELON
+
MINT
+
FRIED CAPERS

