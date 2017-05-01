DIY Tomato Salad

Makes 1 1/4 cups

Light a grill to medium or preheat a grill pan. In a medium bowl, toss 1/2 pound tomatoes, halved, with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Grill, turning, until blistered and lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool slightly. In a food processor, combine the grilled tomatoes with 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard; pulse to blend. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 1/2 cup olive oil. Transfer the vinaigrette to a medium bowl, stir in 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, cilantro or basil and season with kosher salt and pepper.