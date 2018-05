To say that the Four Seasons Orlando at Disney World put a lot of thought into its food program is like saying that Frozen is sort of popular with seven-year-olds. The Four Seasons hired a serious chef (formerly of New York City’s superchic NoMad), and then developed charcuterie, barbecue, coffee, gelato, and gin and tonic programs. Here, a closer look at the game-changing 443-room resort. —Gina Hamadey