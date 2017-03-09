Dishes to Salute Gabrielle Hamilton

Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God's butter to describe rich, decadent bone marrow. Here he serves it alongside grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon. For a more potent herbal flavor, singe the rosemary sprigs on the grill for a few moments before rubbing the toasts.
To kick off his New Year's Day feast, Jean-Georges Vongerichten served zingy Bloody Marys spiced with a pureed Thai chile in place of the traditional Tabasco, giving the cocktails a subtle, fruity sweetness. Any mild hot red pepper will work.
Hank Shaw likens sausage–making to jazz: "You have all these standards, but there's room for improvisation." With this spicy merguez from North Africa, adjust the seasonings to vary the flavor intensity and heat.
Chefs love pork belly because it's inexpensive yet tastes luxurious. Joseph Lenn, a chef at Blackberry Farm, cures it overnight in salt and sugar to add flavor, then braises it until it&339;s meltingly tender.
Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto is known for his offal dishes but a hearty fish like sardine, served whole, can also appeal to the nose-to-tail crowd. Cosentino pan-fries the omega-3-rich fish with an exhilarating mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles. To make this more of a main course, he prepares a crunchy salad of artichokes and sunchokes to eat alongside.
Pairing Suggestion Though the Cabernet–Franc–based reds of the Loire Valley are virtually ignored in the United States, their berry–like flavor, medium body, and crisp texture are often more versatile with food than their heavier Bordeaux brethren. A Saumur–Champigny will be lovely here.
Frasca Food and Wine restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, is inspired by the Friuli region of Italy; co–owner and wine director Bobby Stuckey serves a number of edgy Friulian wines. This veal dish is particularly good with slightly tannic "orange" wines like Gravner's Ribolla Gialla.
Pork shoulder is often braised or smoked, but Andrew Green, wine director for the Bacchus Management Group (which includes Spruce in San Francisco), rubs it with garlic and herbs, then slow-roasts the meat until it's juicy and crusty.