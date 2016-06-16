Dishes Inspired by Next Restaurant

Ground pork and Chinese sausage flavor this slightly sweet and supersavory hot pot of chewy rice noodles with ground pork, shiitake mushrooms, pea shoots and pickled mustard greens. A just-cooked poached egg tops it all off, adding richness to the sauce.
To top meaty mahimahi at Marea, Michael White makes a vinegary caponata (a Sicilian relish) with fresh artichoke hearts, not the traditional tomatoes and eggplant. Trimming artichokes can be time-consuming, so buy marinated artichoke hearts from the grocery store instead.
Coconut milk's rich flavor will keep you coming back for more of this substantial soup. A true Brazilian version would include slices of okra, but ours is already so satisfyingly thick that we left it out.